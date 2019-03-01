LWMC cleanliness operation under way in city

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) launched a cleanliness operation in the provincial capital on Friday.

According to LWMC sources, more than 500 vehicles and other machinery were in the field to execute the operation efficiently.

The cleanliness operation would be completed in three to four days, the sources added.

After the end of company workers’ strike, 10,000 tonnes of solid waste had been removed from the city until now.

Meanwhile, GM Operations Sohail Malik maintained that LWMC is working around the clock to provide excellent cleanliness services.

At the same time the people should also share some of the responsibility by disposing of trash in the bins that have been provided, he added.

A special activity was also conducted at Main Market, Gulberg. During the activity, an awareness camp was established while trash bags and pamphlets were distributed among the public.—APP

