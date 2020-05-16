LWMC CEO vows to improve sanitation conditions

Lahore Waste Management Company Chief Executive Officer Aslam Rao said that all focus should be on quality of work by using all possible and available resources.

He said this during his visit to Ferozpur Road, Badamibagh Workshop, Mehmood Booti, LWMC plant and Lakhoder landfill site. GM Operations Sohail Anwar Malik and other officers also accompanied CEO LWMC during his visit.

During the visit of workshops the CEO was given a comprehensive briefing on day to day affairs and maintenance work of the vehicles.

Later, the CEO paid visit to Lakhoder Landfill site followed by Compost plant and Mehmood Booti. He monitored the live tonnage of the waste arriving at landfill site where MIS Senior Manager briefed him about the latest software department is using and daily tonnage details record.

Project Engineer Landfill site gave a detailed presentation to CEO about landfill site and its affairs. He stated that department is using all possible resources to ensure effective and timely waste lifting from every nook and corner of the city and will improve the sanitation condition of the city.

LWMC spokesperson said that without prompt cooperation of public LWMC cannot maintain 100% cleanliness in the city, for waste related complaints citizens can always dial LWMC helpline 1139 or can use mobile based application Clean Lahore.

In this regard, LWMC’s cleanliness measures were frequently and highly appreciated by general public and other departments. In respect of Prime Minister’s initiative Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign and according to the vision of Chief Minister LWMC started plantation drive at Lakhodair Landfill Site and planted more than 6000 saplings on the site.

LWMC has its compost plant at Mehmood Booti Dumpsite which is another major initiative by LWMC for “Making Waste Work”. During 2019 till date, LWMC processed organic waste and produced 600 metric tons of manure. LWMC took an initiative on “Offal to Energy” pilot project. For the said pilot project, after collection of 15 tons of offal it have been scientifically disposed of in a pit at Lakhodair site and had installed gas collection system there.

On the basis of consolidated assessment, it is proposed to cater 1,000 tons of offal in 2020 during and after Eid ul Azha for Offal to Energy project for power generation. After completing all formalities and legalities LWMC team is dedicatedly working on Hospital Waste Management Project.