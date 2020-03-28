LWMC announces Rs 50 million cash package for sanitary workers

On the recommendation of Lahore Waste Management Company Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad, the members of LWMC Board of Directors announced a special cash package of Rs 50 million for sanitary workers in recognition of their services despite pandemic coronavirus.

LWMC workers have been serving the community on the front line providing exceptional cleanliness services. LWMC Chairman Riaz Hameed Chaudhary stated that the decision was taken on the recommendation of LWMC MD and in recognition of workers’ tireless efforts for the city despite the pandemic coronavirus.

The services of LWMC sanitary workers are highly commendable. Rao Imtiaz Ahmad said that the department is giving its best to maintain cleanliness in the city followed by timely lifting the solid waste from every nook and corner of the city. He also added that all areas of the provincial capital will be dealt with equally.

The MD also shared that the department has given personal protective equipment (PPE`s) to all of their workers i-e masks, gloves, etc and also ensuring PPE`s implementation. Chairman LWMC stated that the department gives priority to the workers’ health as they are the asset of the organization.

No matter what are the conditions LWMC workers are performing their duty in the field with full zeal and zest, from manual sweeping to washing the roads with disinfectants, footpaths, pavements, bus stops, hospitals and providing services at Quarantine centers they are always on the front line to serve the community.

LWMC spokesperson stated that citizens of Lahore should also cooperate with LWMC and their active participation is highly required. Citizens should avoid littering and disposing off waste improperly. In case of waste-related complaint, citizens can always dial LWMC helpline 1139 or can use mobile based application ‘Clean Lahore’.