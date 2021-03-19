LWMC aims at neat and clean Lahore

Lahore Waste Management Company CEO Imran Ali Sultan has directed all the officials and staff to provide the best possible cleanliness arrangements to the citizens of Lahore.

CEO LWMC paying surprise visits to multiple areas of the city showed displeasure over the poor cleanliness condition of certain areas.

CEO suspended Manager Operations Gulberg Hassan Khalid and supervisor of Valencia workshop Mehfooz Aslam.

CEO LWMC said the department is following zero-tolerance policy and this is being implemented across the board without any discrimination.