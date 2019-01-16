LWF distributes cheques scholarship among deserving students

Peshawar

Lalsail Walharam Foundation(LWF) distributed scholarship cheques among 251 needy and deserving students in the district here on Wednesday. The ceremony was attended by officials of the education department besides teachers, students and parents. Addressing the participants, the chairman of the foundation, Haji Muhammad Javed said the foundation was sincerely helping out the downtrodden segments of the society and during 2017-18, he added, the foundation distributed scholarships among 2486 deserving students on primary level and 251 on post Secondary School Certificate(SSC) level.

He said the foundation had planned to give away educational scholarships worth Rs one million among deserving students in Nowshera, Peshawar, Mardan, Swab and Charsadda. Highlighting achievements of the foundation, the chairman said it was also working in health sector and helped 295 poor patients to undergo free medical treatment besides providing supportive equipments to 96 deserving persons.

In social sector, 405 deserving and orphans children were given technical training and provided sewing machines and tool kits in addition to providing them Rs 6000 monthly stipend. He said training would enable them get respectable job to earn livelihood for their families.

He informed that currently 700 deserving and orphan children were getting training in 700 skill centers, adding, post matriculation level scholarship would be given to five student from each Tehsil of the province. He added that application had been posted at the foundation website besides publishing it in newspapers. He also appealed philanthropists to announce free education to at least one or two students.—APP

