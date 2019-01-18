Luxury bus service to Quetta inaugurated

Staff Reporter

A luxury sleeper bus service has initiated its operations from Karachi to Quetta on Friday.

Known as the ‘Super International’, the service aims to provide a luxury experience to passengers with ample facilities to add to the comfort on its journey to and from the two provincial capitals.

Reports revealed that the bus fare is estimated at around Rs3,000 per passenger with the departure being scheduled from Karachi’s Saddar area on alternate days.

It was also revealed that the bus will also allow passengers to sleep during their travel with utmost comfort.

