Lunar landing of red capitalism

Sheikh Omar Rasel

A Chinese spacecraft has become the first to land on the far side of the moon in a historic moment for human space probe. The successful touchdown was hailed as a major technical achievement and is seen as an important step towards China’s wider ambitions in space. While the U.S. has a long history of lunar exploration, its commitment to the Moon has waned over the past 40 years, and China is taking up the exploration endeavour. The Chang’e 4 mission is a coup for China’s ambitions but what is much more profound is the fact that China was an economic crash just a few decades ago. But today it has managed to alter this and stands at a point of global supremacy in its four millennia history.

Such alteration of China was unimaginable even in late-1970s. During the early and mid-1970s, the radical group of Chinese Communist Party, later known as the Gang of Four, attempted to dominate the power centre through their network of supporters. Using official news organs, the Gang of Four advocated the primacy of nonmaterial, political incentives, radical reduction of income differences, elimination of private farm plots and a shift of the basic accounting unit up to the brigade level in agriculture. They opposed the strengthening of central planning and denounced the use of foreign technology. The economy was riddled with huge inefficiencies and malinvestments. More than 90% of China’s population was in poverty and China with the world’s largest population (in excess of 900 million), had a GDP smaller than the Netherlands!

After Mao’s death in September 1976, the Gang of Four was quickly arrested and held responsible for the excesses of the Cultural Revolution. Deng Xiaoping took power in 1978, and the new Chinese leadership began to reform the economy and move towards a more market-oriented mixed economy under one-party rule. Economic reforms were carried out in two stages. The first stage, in the late 1970s and early 1980s, involved the de-collectivization of agriculture, the opening up of the country to foreign investment, and permission for entrepreneurs to start businesses. However, most industry remained state-owned.

The second stage of reform, in the late 1980s and 1990s, involved the privatization and contracting out of much state-owned industry and the lifting of price controls, protectionist policies and regulations, although state monopolies in sectors such as banking and petroleum remained. Foreign trade became a major new focus, leading to the creation of Special Economic Zones (SEZs). Inefficient state-owned enterprises (SOEs) were restructured and unprofitable ones were closed outright, resulting in massive job losses. Modern-day China is mainly characterized as having a market economy based on private property ownership and is one of the leading examples of state capitalism. State capitalism run by a Communist Party later came to be called ironically as Red Capitalism.

Since economic liberalization began in 1978, China has been among the world’s fastest-growing economies, relying largely on investment and export-led growth. According to the IMF, China’s annual average GDP growth between 2001 and 2010 was 10.5%. In the years immediately following the financial crisis of 2007, China’s economic growth rate was equivalent to all of the G-7 countries’ growth combined. In Just four decades, China has gone from GDP of around $150 billion in 1978 to a global monster of $12 trillion. China today is the world’s largest manufacture and it will soon have a larger economy than the US.

But this outstanding growth has come with severe challenges. China is massively dependent on foreign commodities and energy to fuel its manufacturing base. In 2017 China overtook even the US to become the world’s largest importer of crude oil. These supply lines go around the world, and China cannot protect the supply lines in any war if they were cut. Despite much progress in China’s military, it remains a regional force rather than a global one. China has focused so much on its economic development, and this has become its lens through which it views the world. China, despite its large size, has no political vision for the world, aside from some views about the US as the global hegemon. For example, China has investments in significant parts of Africa and is building infrastructure on continent, but it is US, France and Britain that are determining political direction of Africa.

China has viewed economic development devoid of global politics. Consequently, it failed to see the opportunity in front of it to change the global balance of power. China would rather maintain the current global system and benefit from it, despite the fact that the current global system is dominated mainly by the US, even though China is well placed to replace it. China is secured internally and is well placed to determine the future of the world. But it will not achieve this unless it has a system for the world, which they can subscribe to economic development and this is what all nations want. Only economic growth, though it may result in a lunar landing, is not enough to attract nations to join Chinese global vision.

—The writer is an Advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh.

