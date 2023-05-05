Lunar Eclipse 2023: Pakistan to witness year’s first ‘Chand Grahan’ tonight; Check time and details here

ISLAMABAD – People in parts of the world including Pakistan will mark the first lunar eclipse of this year as the astronomical phenomenon known as ‘Chand Grahan’ will be visible for nearly four hours.

Pakistanis will be also able to witness this rare phenomenon which occurs when Earth comes between the moon and the sun, casting a shadow across the surface of the moon.

As it is a penumbral eclipse, it will be not easy to sight due to the subtle dimming effect and it can be sighted with the help of special gadgets. Clear weather conditions will help people to witness the first lunar eclipse in detail.

Timings of Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

Lately, Pakistan Meteorological Department confirmed that a lunar eclipse is going to take place tonight and will be visible in Pakistan. Details shared by the met office revealed that the eclipse will start at 8:14 pm and will end at 12:32 am. The best of the eclipse will occur at 10:23 pm.

Besides Pakistan, people in South/East Europe, several Asian nations, Australia, Africa, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica can be able to sight Chand Grahan.

Let it be known that there will be four eclipses this year; two lunar and two solar. Tonight is the second lunar eclipse while the annular eclipse of the sun will occur on October 14 and 15.