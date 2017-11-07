LUMS insightful Webcast, Open Days

Staff Reporter

Lahore

In line with the institu-tion’s efforts to directly reach and connect with their prospective students on a personal level, the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) re-cently conducted its Webcast followed by four grand events, the Open Days in Islamabad, Karachi, Dubai and Lahore this year. The series of events attracted a wide spectrum of national and interna-tional audience.

The webcast predominantly reached out to a global audience for admissions 2018.The senior leadership of LUMS, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. S. Sohail H. Naqvi, the Deans of Schools and LUMS Executive MBA 2014 graduate, Umer Ghumman, together, represented the University at this online engagement forum.

Directly aimed at raising awareness about the vari-ous academic programmes at LUMS, Open Days are a great opportunity for prospective students to know anything and everything about the University. Students not only interact with alumni to get first-hand experience of life at LUMS but also get up-dates regarding generous financial support that LUMS offers. Comprehensive details about faculty, choice of programmes, and career counselling were also provided on-spot, enabling the students to make informed decisions about their futures.

Commenting about the Open Days this year, Dr.Naqvi said, “LUMS prepares you for excellence at the global level. Its superb premises, experienced, highly qualified and research active faculty and a single minded pursuit of excellence provides the ideal environment for talented students to thrive in. With finance as no barrier we invite you to explore LUMS as your gateway to success.

Zainab Amer, a prospective student at the Open Day Lahore shared his views and stated, “The event was very organ-ised.

From information related to available courses to relevant faculty to assistance required about the institute’s financial support programme; the Lahore Open Day proved to be an insightful and knowl-edgeable affair.