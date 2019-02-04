Daily Pakistan Observer -

LUMS hosts career fair 2019

Staff Reporter

The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) hosted its Annual Career Fair on February 2, 2019 to connect its students with prospective employers and introduce them to a myriad of job and internship opportunities offered by various public and private sector organisations.
Being held for ten consecutive years, the Annual Career Fair, this year welcomed over a 120 national and international reputed organisations, representing multiple industries.
Every organisation had setup a recruiter’s booth to conduct on-spot screening interviews, collect resumes and engage with the students.

