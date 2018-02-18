LUMS holds M.Phil Information Session, free GRE preparatory workshop

The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) School of Education, here on Saturday organised an informative session for their inaugural programme—M.Phil in Education Leadership and Management, as well as a free GRE preparatory workshop.

Dr Mariam Chughtai, Associate Dean of the LUMS School of Education, made a presentation to potential candidates, on the salient features of the M.Phil Education Leadership and Management programme.

The presentation highlighted how the graduates of this programme would be equipped with the capability to lead the education reform in Pakistan.

Current problems of Pakistan’s education sector, in terms of the quality of teaching, accessibility, governance were also discussed during the session.

The session ended with questions from the audience regarding the M.Phil programme. Dr Mariam Chughtai and Nuzhat Kamran, Director Marketing and Admissions at the LUMS SOE, interacted with potential applicants to address their individual problems and to help them sign up for their online MPhil applications at the portals set up at the venue.

During the GRE workshop, the instructors explained the components of the test. They elaborated on the requirements of the different sections also giving tips on how to manage one’s time while taking the GRE.—APP

Related