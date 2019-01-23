LUMS commemorates Int’l Day

Staff Reporter

The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), in order to commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Human Rights Day and to inaugurate the Centre for Business and Society, organised an event shedding light on relevant issues of abuse and violence that plague the society. The event was held yesterday at Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB).

Premised on edutainment, the event brought forth the popular play, ‘Barri’ by the renowned theatre group, Ajoka. “Barri” is a powerful play about gender violence and discrimination and has a specific reference to discriminatory laws. It is the story of four women in a prison cell: Jannat, an old woman arrested by the Police to put pressure on her fugitive son; Jameela, a young woman sentenced to death for killing her husband; Maryam, a dervaish woman arrested for dancing at a shrine, in violation of the law against woman’s dancing.

Share on: WhatsApp