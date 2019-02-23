LUMS Business School earns AACSB Accreditation

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) is pleased to announce that Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB) has achieved AACSB International accreditation as the first business school in Pakistan to attain this prestigious recognition. The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International) was founded in 1916 as a non-profit organisation. It has become the most significant accreditation body for business schools, connecting students, educators, and businesses worldwide. Synonymous with the highest standards of quality, AACSB Accreditation inspires new ways of thinking within business education globally and, as a result, has been earned by only 5 percent of the world’s schools offering business degrees at the bachelor level or higher. Today, 836 institutions across 55 countries and territories maintain AACSB Accreditation. “AACSB Accreditation recognises institutions that have demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning,” said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB International.

Share on: WhatsApp