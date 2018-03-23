LUMS annual conference held

Staff Reporter

Mushtaq Ahmad Gurmani School of Humanities and Social Sciences (MGSHSS) and Shaikh Ahmad Hassan School of Law (SAHSOL) jointly organised the LUMS Annual Conference 2018 recently, titled, “Courts and Politics in Pakistan”. The two-day event focused on the crucial and controversial relationship between courts and politics in the country in the past and at present.

The keynote speaker, Senator Raza Rabbani, delineated the major stumbling blocks on the way to harmonious relations between the two institutions. Pro Chancellor, Syed Babar Ali, chaired the inaugural session of the conference. This was followed by seven working sessions that directly addressed the leading issues and interactions between the courts and the parliament, the constitution, Islamization of laws and the evolving complex relations between the Bar and the Bench, the specific case of KPK in the matter of judicialization of politics as well as the courts’ attitude towards the mass mandate in general..