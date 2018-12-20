LUMS Alumni Homecoming Weekend 2018 – A Celebration for the Ages!

Staff Reporter

The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) held its Alumni Homecoming Weekend2018 for all the graduated batches of the past years. Alumni from around the country and across the globe came back to LUMS this weekend to celebrate and connect. The event turned out to be a grander affair than ever this year with the LUMS alumni community coming back to campus for three exciting days of happening events, meet-and-greets, musical performances, deep discussions with old acquaintances, and conversations over what’s happening.

Share on: WhatsApp