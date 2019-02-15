LUMS Advisory Board meeting held

Lahore

The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) recently organised its 19th Advisory Board Meeting of Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering (SBASSE) with the aim to discuss strategic planning for the next ten years. Discussions on Big Data, Machine Learning, and Cloud Computing were also held during the meeting.

The meeting began with Vice Chancellor, LUMS, Dr. Arshad Ahmad, opening the event and sharing an update on the latest developments at the University.

This was followed by presentations by Ms. Rabia Ahmad, Director Admissions, Mr. Mirza Zunair Zafar, CFO/Director Finance, and Ms. Nuzhat Kamran, Director, Office of Advancement for their respective departments.

