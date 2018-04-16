LUMHS offers 40pc discount for HUJ members

Hyderabad

The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro, has announced 40 percent discount at the varsity’s blood labs for the members of Hyderabad Union of Journalists.

Talking to the journalists at Hyderabad press club on Sunday, the VC Prof Dr Bikha Ram Devrajani said in the first phase only member of HUJ from Hyderabad and some other districts could benefit from the discount.

He added that in the next phase the discount would be added to their family members. The VC praised the role of media and said that journalists were important part of the society who played their part to highlight the issues and problems faced by the people. The office bearers of Hyderabad press club and HUJ were present on the occasion.—APP