England’s Luke Donald is the new favorite to be named the captain of the European Ryder Cup squad following the sacking of Henrik Stenson.

Stenson was relieved of his role as a punishment for joining the rebel LIV Golf league. The Swede joined fellow Ryder Cup players like Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, and Ian Poulter in the nascent league.

Luke Donald is a veteran of four Ryder Cup squads (2004, 2006, 2010, and 2012) and will captain a side for the first time. The 44-year-old has acted as a vice-captain to Team Europe in the past two Ryder Cups.

The Englishman holds five victories on the PGA Tour to his name and a further six more on the DP World Tour.

Thomas Bjorn and Edoardo Molinari who were named vice-captains by Stenson will remain in their roles.

Donald, playing in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, talked to the media regarding the news after finishing his round.

“There’s nothing official to report. “I have been in talks with Guy (Guy Kinnings, the Ryder Cup director) at the European Tour. And that’s all I know right now. I know I have a very good chance, Thomas Bjorn and a couple other guys are under consideration.”

“If I got this captaincy I would live up to my word and see it through,” Donald said. “Let me put it that way. I wouldn’t be doing a Henrik.”

The 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy, is scheduled from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.

The United States are the defending champions following a 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in September 2021.