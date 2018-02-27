Lukaku punishes Chelsea; Kane lifts Spurs

London

Former Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku scored and then created the winning goal against his old team as Manchester United came from behind to win 2-1 at Old Trafford and reclaim second place.

The win saw United climb back above Liverpool and 13 points behind neighbours and runaway leaders Manchester City, while Chelsea dropped below Tottenham Hotspur into fifth place. Spurs had earlier recorded a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace after a late Harry Kane header have his side the edge over their injury-hit London rivals.

Jose Mourinho hailed Lukaku’s ability to bounce back from a difficult start as the Belgian ended his scoring drought against the Premier League’s top teams. Lukaku’s 39th-minute equaliser, canceling out Willian’s opener, was his first goal against any of the division’s leading eight sides this season and took him onto 22 in all competitions in his first season at United.

The Belgium striker then demonstrated another part of his game in the 75th by clipping over a cross that was headed in by Lingard, who had only been on the field for 11 minutes. “I think he played fantastically well,” said Mourinho on Lukaku’s performance.

“The team didn’t start well, didn’t start very confident, happened the same to him…he was a little bit lost but then he went together with the team.

He ended the game with the image of a hand in the goal.”—AFP