Croatia and Real Madrid’s maverick midfielder Luka Modric has signed a one-year contract extension with the club.

The one-year extension will keep him at the European champions at least until June 2023, the club announced on Wednesday.

The announcement comes not long after the 36-year-old won his fifth Champions League title with the La Liga champions.

It is the second year in a row that Luka Modric has signed a one-year contract extension with Real as his current contract was set to expire at the end of June.

As per Madrid’s policy, they do not offer long-term contracts to players towards the latter end of their careers.

It was that very reason their long-serving captain Sergio Ramos chose to depart for PSG.

Modric has been an absolute streal for Madrid since joining the club from Tottenham. Under his dictating play Madrid has gone on to win five Champions League titles, three LaLiga titles, one Copa del Rey, four Spanish Super Cups, three European Super Cups, and four Club World Cups.

He also broke Ronaldo and Messi’s duopoly on the Ballon d’Or by winning the award in 2018.

Modric has played 436 games in all competitions for Real, scoring 31 goals and providing 73 assists.

He is the 20th player with the most appearances in the club’s history, two behind Cristiano Ronaldo and with reinforcements on the way, he will surely go on to break many more records.