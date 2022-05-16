Luka Doncic in an NBA playoff game is dangerous, Luka Donicic in game 7 against the no.1 seed in the West is something more.

The Slovenian was the catalyst once again, as the Dallas Mavericks stunned the Phoenix Suns 123-90 in game 7 to reach the Western Conference finals.

The Suns, who advanced to the NBA Finals last season with a very similar roster, never recovered from a slow start as Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges all went cold.

Mavericks made no such mistakes.

Doncic earned the Mavs an early lead, making his first three shots, including two 3-pointers. That helped Dallas push to a 27-17 advantage in the first quarter and a whopping 57-27 cushion at the halftime break.

The combination of Phoenix being so out of sorts and Luka Doncic coming out firing early delivered a mystifying stat at the half – the Slovenian superstar matched the entire Suns team with 27 total points.

Doncic and Dinwiddie, who came off the bench, combined to pour in 48 of the Mavericks’ 57 points.

Doncic ended with 35 points, taking breathers during an easy win while Spencer Dinwiddie added 30 in just 25 minutes and Jalen Brunson finished with 24 points.

Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Jalen Brunson nearly outscored the entire Suns team themselves with their combined 89 points.

The Suns looked overwhelmed by the pressure of a Game 7 missing shots they usually make, making bad passes they usually don’t make, and looked nothing like the team that won an NBA-best 64 games during the regular season.