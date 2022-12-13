Former Spain coach Luis Enrique has expressed his desire to return to management quickly with a new club following his dismissal from the national coaching role.

Luis Enrique was sacked last Thursday from his role, ending his four-year stint with the team after Spain lost to Morocco on penalties in the round of 16 at the Qatar World Cup with the country’s under-21 manager Luis de la Fuente already named as his replacement.

“I want to coach, I see myself wanting to take on a club and be able to develop with greater finesse and precision what I have not been able to do in the national side,” he said in a Twitch.

“(But) I will probably wait for next season.”

The 52-year-old added that he was offered the chance to extend his Spain contract after Euro 2020, which was played in 2021 due to the COVID pandemic, where Spain also went out on penalties to eventual champions Italy in the semi-finals but he refused.

“I said that the best thing to do was to finish the World Cup (first),” he said. “I think it makes more sense. (Otherwise) they renew you before a big event, as a reinforcement, but if it goes wrong they will have to compensate you.

“I thought I was going to have to make a decision (about my future) but I didn’t even need to”.

Luis Enrique should not be short on offers in search of a new club.

He was in the running to be named the new Manchester United boss before Erik ten Hag but decided to honour his commitment to Spain. He is also seen as a frontrunner for Atletico Madrid’s job if Diego Simeone fails to turn his side around.