LUH’s operation theatre sealed

Our Correspondent

Hyderabad

The management of Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad had sealed one of the operation theaters of Gynaecology Ward after conduct of successful operation of an Aids and Hepatitis pregnant women here on Monday. According to Medical Superintendent Dr. Abdul Wahab Wadhu, a 28 years old pregnant lady Gul Bano Noonari widow of Wazir Ali Noonari who is also suffering Aids and Hepatitis diseases was brought to Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad branch.

The patient was earlier refused to treat by the managements of Jamshoro, Karachi, Dadu and Sehwan hospitals because of the disease, he said and added that the gynaecologists have successful conducted the surgery and saved the patient and her baby. Soon after the surgery, the operation theater where the surgery of patient was conducted, has been sealed for 24 hours after washing and phosphorus fumigation.

The instruments which used in the surgery have also been put in the bleaching lotion for 24 hours which will later reuse after sterilisation, the Medical Superintendent informed and added that cloths which used during surgery have also been set ablaze in a safer place.

The Medical Superintendent said that all efforts have been made by the hospital management only to save the life of the patient. The hospital management has been engaged to provide due medical treatment of the patients of various diseases who are being brought to hospital from 18 districts of the province, he said and added that saving the precious life of patient with proper diet is the duty of the hospital management.

