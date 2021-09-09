Lufthansa – German airline eager to resume Pakistan flights after 13 years

ISLAMABAD – German national carrier Lufthansa plans to resume its weekly passenger flights to Pakistan after a gap of 13 years.

It was revealed by German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck during a meeting with Board of Investment (BOI) secretary Fareena Mazhar.

The envoy said that a German business delegation including Lufthansa is set to visit Pakistan in coming days, adding that the visitors will hold meetings with investors from private sectors in Karachi and Islamabad, besides calling on government officials.

Secretary Mazhar termed the forthcoming visit of the German delegation to Pakistan a positive gesture for the economy of Pakistan.

Last week, Sharjah-based low-cost carrier Air Arabia Group and Pakistan-based Lakson Group announced to jointly launch Fly Jinnah, a new airline in Pakistan.

The proposed venture will set up a low-cost passenger airline serving domestic and international routes from Pakistan, according to a statement on Friday from Air Arabia.

“We are confident that Fly Jinnah will add value to the air transport sector of Pakistan and directly contribute to the local economy through job creation and the development of the travel and tourism sector,” said Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani, chairman of Air Arabia.

Fly Jinnah will contribute to the country’s economic growth and job creation, while providing reliable and value-for-money air travel to Pakistan nationals, the statement said.

“Fly Jinnah will serve Pakistan’s travel and tourism sector and will play a constructive role in contributing to the nation’s economic growth,” said Iqbal Ali Lakhani, chairman of Lakson Group.

“This partnership also reflects our commitment to support the development of Pakistan’s air transport sector while providing the citizens and visitors of the country with a new option of value-for-money air travel.”

The new airline will initially be based in Karachi and operate domestic flights in Pakistan and will then expand its services to international destinations.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/fly-jinnah-pakistans-lakson-group-air-arabia-join-hands-for-new-low-cost-airline/