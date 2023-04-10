Ludhianvi,Jamal discuss law and order situation

Supreme Commander Defense Pakistan Council and Ameer Ahlul-Sunnat Maulana Ahmad Ludhianvi met Provincial Health Minister Punjab Dr. Jamal Nasir at his residence.

In the meeting, the economic, political and law and order situation of the country and other issues of mutual interest were discussed in detail.

During the meeting the concern was expressed over misleading propaganda against the state institutions and it was said that the agenda of anti-national forces will not be allowed to succeed in any case and the entire nation will unite against such elements and their evildoers. It will destroy the objectives.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir said that nations face difficult times and all challenges can be faced with unity and unity. He said that state institutions are the guarantee of a nation’s survival and a conscious nation will not allow any harm to them in any case.

He said that the caretaker government is striving for the welfare of the people according to its mandate and people-friendly measures are being taken. He said that special attention is being given to public health and unannounced visits are being made to government treatment centers even in remote areas of the province to review the arrangements.

Supreme Commander Pakistan Defense Council and Ameer Ahlesunnat Maulana Ahmad Ludhianvi congratulated Provincial Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir and said that more improvements can be made in the health sector through discipline.

He said that national unity is indispensable to face the challenges facing the country and there is a need to forget our differences and work together for the future of the entire nation.