Lucky to be recalled from pavilion

After being initially given out off a no-ball from Azaari Joseph, England all-rounder Ben Stokes not only had crossed the boundary rope but had climbed the pavilion steps during the opening day of the Test match against West Indies at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Sunday.

On realizing that he was declared out off a no ball, Stokes was recalled by the umpires and sent back the incoming batsman Jonny Bairstow, who had already been on field at the time.

There have been few instances when the batsmen are recalled from the pavilion.

“In 1931 at the MCG, Don Bradman left the field after a run out. However, the umpires discussed the matter and eventually decided that it was Stan McCabe who was the one out (for 2). By that time Bradman (after registering a century) was already in the dressing room, but he was recalled”, a renowned Australian cricket statistician, says.

It will be interesting to see where luck lies for Stokes on second day. He is unbeaten on 62 at the end of first day’s play.

Pakistani batsman Ijaz Ahmed considers himself to be lucky when he was recalled after being wrongly given out when he was in his 90s.

In the first Test against Sri Lanka (R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo, 1996-97), he was recalled after being given run out by the TV umpire KT Francis.

There was initial confusion over which batsman was out (Ijaz or Salim Malik). The decision against Ijaz was given by TV umpire KT Francis, who nevertheless continued to review the video. The disconsolate Ijaz was back in the dressing room by the time Francis decided to change his decision, and informed on-field umpire David Shepherd that Ijaz was to be recalled and Salim Malik was the one out.

“I had already removed my one pad in the dressing room, the new batsman Inzamam ul Haq had reached at the ground and then this good news came and I reoccupied the crease and went on to score 113 runs”, Ijaz Ahmed, speaking exclusively from Pakistan, said on Sunday.

