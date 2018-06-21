Lucky draw for Honda BRV held at Serena

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Kamal Nadir, a resident of Islamabad has been declared winner of Honda BR-V here Wednesday during a lucky draw held at Serena Hotel. Mr Nadir was overwhelmed at the news of his winning the most coveted gift ever given by Serena and reached the hotel to receive his luxurious gift.

As a special treat during Ramazan, Serena Hotel entered into a promotion with Honda to lure people during the holdy month into its sumptuous iftar dinners though a bit expensive (around Rs3,300/- per head and beyond access of an ordinary citizen) at the hotel’s Zamana Restaurant. The lucky draw for the Honda BR-V held in Serena Business Complex Lawn with the management of Honda and Serena Hotels.

Chief Guest on the occasion President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Sh Amir Wahid, Resident Manager Islamabad Serena Hotel Shahryar Khan and CEO Honda Avenue Mr Fahad drew the winning coupon from the ballot box and announced the fortunate recipient, Kamal Nadir, who enjoyed a Zamana iftar and won a Honda BR-V in return. Speaking on the occasion, Shahryar Khan said, “Serena is the first hotel to bring this sort of value to its esteemed clientele. Serena Hotels is positioned to bring together partnerships and collaborations for the benefit of our communities and our clients and this initiative with Honda is an example of this ability”.