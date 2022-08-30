West Ham United have completed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta from Lyon for an undisclosed club record fee.

The Brazilian has joined the Hammers on a five-year deal with an option of a further year

Although financial details have been kept under wraps, British media reports that the Londoners have forked out an initial fee of £36.5 million with a potential £14.4m in add-ons for the transfer of the Brazilian which will eclipse the £45 million fee the club paid for Sebastian Haller from Frankfurt.

The striker failed to adapt to the Premier League and has since moved on.

In a statement issued on the club’s website, Lucas Paqueta expressed his delight at joining West Ham.

“I am extremely happy to be here. I hope it’s the beginning of an enjoyable journey. I hope my time here is successful,” Paqueta said in a statement.

“Last season, West Ham had a very good season and I hope they continue to enjoy more and more good seasons in my time at the club. I am excited to pull on the West Ham shirt and show the fans what I can do, to help my teammates and the club.”

David Moyes was excited about his new signing as well.

“He’s a player I’ve admired from afar for a very long time and of course, we saw him close up in our Europa League campaign last season,”

“He’s a very talented footballer and whilst he will need time to adapt to the Premier League, we’re excited about adding another proven international to our squad.”

Capable of playing the no 10 and no 8 roles, Paqueta exhibits all the technical qualities Brazilians are gifted with. Assured on the ball with both feet, his passing and technical ability caught the eye of many managers including Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola.

He will have his hands full immediately in trying to help West Ham recover from a turbulent start. After finishing seventh last season they currently sit 16th after four games.