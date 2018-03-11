LTE: Traffic-O-Karachi

The business hub of Pakistan is seen under development since the last few months, maybe it is due to the hovering elections. The city however has been constantly subject to countless problems, yet the likes of mayor have the slyest excuse of labelling the city as being huge, have they never heard of Tokyo, New York and London.

The people only ask for smooth traffic, clean footpaths, proper sewerage, uninterrupted utilities and personal security. The development process has begun late and progressing at a slow pace. The recently constructed University Road still suffers from severe traffic jams and wrongly parked vehicles, although the traffic wardens have been seen actively guiding the traffic and fining the culprits.

SYED FARHAD ANWER RIZVI

Karachi

