LTC training programme for drivers

Staff Reporter

Lahore Transport Company has organized the training program at Thokar Niaz Baig for drivers, fare collectors and related staff in connection with operations of LOV public service vehicles on route no 141.

The training program is attended by representative of road safety unit from City Traffic Police Lahore and Motor Mobile Patrolling Inspector of enforcement department of LTC that emphasized on the proper observance of traffic rules and regulations particularly their conduct with commuters on the roads, driving safety measures about appropriately running and halting of vehicles at proper places (stops), courteous conduct with passengers, over speeding and to avoid from rash driving.