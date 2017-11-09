LTC to run shuttle service for participants of Raiwind Ijtima

City Reporter

The Lahore Transport Company (LTC) will commence exclusive operation of shuttle service comprising 25 mini buses in the second phase of Raiwind Ijtima, starting from November 9 (today) to November 12.

On this special occasion, mini buses would operate on two various routes which have been realigned for smooth operation of shuttle service.

In this regard enforcement wing of LTC would effectively monitor the shuttle service by deputing transport enforcement inspectors at different places on re-aligned routes especially for Raiwand Ijtema. The main objective of this shuttle service was to impart tranquil transport facilities for commuters coming to attend this annual congregation.

In consonance with this operational plan these mini buses would operate parallel on two various routes starting from Haider Saien Darbar General Bus Stand and bus bays outside Railway Station.

Route 1, will commence from General Bus Stand via Azadi Chowk, Secretariat, Chuburji, Samanabad Morr, Yateem Khana, Thokar Niaz Baig, Bhobtian Chowk and M. Ali Chowk to Raiwand congregation.