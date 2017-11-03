LTC launches shuttle service for Raiwind Ijtima

Staff Reporter

Lahore Transport Company (LTC) in cooperation with private transport operators has launched exclusive operation of shuttle service to facilitate the commuters during first phase of Raiwind congregation (Ijtima).

According to a spokesman for the LTC, the service comprising 25 mini buses started operation in the first phase on Thursday and will continue till Sunday while same service will be provided for the second phase of Ijtima from November 9 to 12.

For this special occasion two different routes are realigned for smooth operation of exclusive shuttle service.

In accordance with the operational plan Mini Buses will operate parallel on two various routes starting from Haider Saien Darbar General Bus Stand and outside Railway Station.

Route 1 will commence from General Bus Stand via Railway Station, Dharampura, Canal Road, Muslim Town Morr, Thokar Niaz Baig, Bhobtian Chowk and M. Ali Chowk to Raiwand. Whereas Route No. 2 mini buses will start from General Bus Stand via Azadi Chowk, Secretariat, Chuburji, Samnabad Morr, Yateem Khana, Thokar Niaz Baig, Bhobtian Chowk and M. Ali Chowk to Raiwind congregation.

The enforcement wing of LTC will effectively monitor the shuttle service comprising mini buses on re-aligned routes specifically for Raiwand Ijtimah and the main objective of this shuttle service is to impart tranquil transport facilities for commuters coming to attend this annual congregation.

Meanwhile, The Pakistan Railways Police has made special security arrangements in the trains and railway stations for the participants of Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtema. According to a press release on Thursday, PRP DIG Operations Shariq Jamal Khan has issued orders to all SPs to ensure foolproof security of the special trains and sufficient staff should be appointed in the trains.