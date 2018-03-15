LTC issues tickets to 89 vehicles

Lahore Transport Company on Wednesday conducted an operation by holding special checking point at Muslim Town Mor near Wahdat Road, here.

The LTC team issued tickets to 89 public service vehicles including Buses, Coasters, Rickshaws, Motorcycle-Rickshaws for not having fitness certificate and route permit, installing illegal LPG Cylinders, overcharging from commuters and other violations, while three vehicles were impounded near Chowki Raja Market Police Station Gulberg.It may be mentioned here that enforcement wing of LTC took action on daily basis so that commuters availing public transport could reach their destinations comfortably without any hassle.—APP

