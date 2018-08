City Reporter

The Lahore Transport Company (LTC) on Monday issued an operational plan for its private transport operators to facilitate commuters on Eid-ul-Azha.

According to the plan, during the public holidays, announced by the Punjab government from August 21 to 23, the LTC would ply full fleet of buses on various urban routes on August 21. However, on August 22 and 23, the respective transport operators would comply with the schedule of bus operations as per gazetted holidays.

