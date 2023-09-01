RAWALPINDI – Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz has been appointed as new Director General Inter-Services Intelligence, unverified reports said Friday.

Anchorperson Fareeha Idrees, and several other journalists quoting sources familiar with development, said Lt. Gen Shahid Imtiaz gets the coveted role of country’s new spymaster as he replaced Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum, who remained in the news for so many reasons.

🚨🚨Lt Gen Shahid Imtiaz appointed new DGISI, Lt Gen Nauman Zakaria (Armored Corps) appointed as new Chairman of NADRA. لیفٹیننٹ جنرل شاہد امتیاز نئے ڈی جی آئی ایس آئی تعینات، لیفٹیننٹ جنرل نعمان زکریا (آرمرڈ کور) نادرا کا نیا چیئرمین مقرر۔#DGISPR #PakistanArmy #pakarmy #DGISI pic.twitter.com/nM7ZRgSjj5 — Shahid Ahmed Raja (@ShahidAhmedRaj2) September 1, 2023

News about Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz posting as new DGISI and Lieutenant General Nouman Zakria as new chairman NADRA is not true. pic.twitter.com/X2drnsSwWb — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) September 1, 2023

Lt. Gen. Shahid Imtiaz, Comd 10 Corps Posted As Director General Inter Service Intelligence (DG ISI). pic.twitter.com/33pgqi656d — Pakistan Army (@PakArmyDept) September 1, 2023

Lt. Gen Shahid Imtiaz

Posted as new DG ISI — Shoaib Gondal (@shoaibansargond) September 1, 2023

🚨Lt . Gen Shahid Imtiaz posted as new DG ISI, Lt General Nauman Zakria (Armoured Corps) appointed as the new Chairman NADRA. — Zeeshan Mirza (@zeeshan_mirza01) September 1, 2023

Breaking! Breaking! Breaking!

Lt. Gen Shahid Imtiaz

Posted as new DG ISI — Fareeha Khalid Bhatti (@AyeshaK95991871) September 1, 2023

As the unverified reports create a lot of buzz on social media, Army’s media wing ISPR, or Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) have not shared any update about the key appointment.

Shahid Imtiaz, who was appointed as Commander 10 Corps, was among 12 officers who were promoted as Lieutenant General in October last year.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…