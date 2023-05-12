Lt General Fayyaz Hussain replaces Salman Ghani as Corps Commander Lahore: reports

LAHORE – In a major military shuffle, Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussain Shah has replaced Lieutenant General Salman Fayyaz Ghani as Corps Commander Lahore, social media reports claimed.

Several journalists including anchorperson Gharidah Farooqi claimed that Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussain Shah who earlier served as Inspector General Arms at GHQ (Rawalpindi) has been appointed to the coveted post.

Amid the reports, there’s no official word from military’s media wing about the development.

It was learnt that clashes and unprecedented scenes at the residence of a top military general in Lahore prompted serious action, and a comprehensive and critical inquiry was conducted into the May 9th Jinnah House incident.

After getting reports, the country’s top general COAS General Syed Asim Munir took notice of the unfortunate incident and replaced the serving Lahore Commander, shifting him to General Headquarters.

The move depicts complete Command and Control by Army Chief of the armed forces and also highlights his fair and merit-based thinking.

Earlier this week, thousands of protesters of the former ruling party on Tuesday took to the streets and even stormed several installations and buildings belonging to Pakistan’s armed forces. A clip appeared from Rawalpindi, showing people protesting and vandalizing Corps Commander Lahore’s residence.

A few people know that the residence of the Lahore Corps Commander was not just the residence of a military general but holds historical significance as it was named Jinnah House, after the Father of the Nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah.