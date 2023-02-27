Lt. Gen. (r) Amjad Shoaib arrested for ‘weakening’ country

Islamabad: Lieutenant General (retired) Amjad Shoaib was arrested by the Islamabad police early Monday on charges of inciting the public against national institutions.

According to reports, police personnel from the Ramna police station took him into custody from his residence in the federal capital.

Following his television interview, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the former three-star general last evening at the Ramna police station under sections 153A and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, Amjad Shoaib incited people to revolt against institutions during a television interview. Currently, he is in police custody and will be presented before a court today.

“Through his remarks and analysis, Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib has provoked government employees against carrying out their official duties. The aim of his controversial advice to the people, government employees and an opposition party is to comments is to promote enmity among the people.”

The statement of the former military official, the FIR stated, is part of a “planned conspiracy” to weaken the country.

He had been previously summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to appear on September 7 last year after he made claims about a meeting between the Pakistani prime minister and an Israeli team.

However, he failed to appear before the FIA’s cybercrime wing as asked. He had made a statement alleging that the prime minister had met with an Israeli delegation during a visit to a Gulf country.