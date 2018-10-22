Lt. Gen Naveed Mukhtar paid farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Islamabad : Director General Inter Services Intelligence Lt. Gen Naveed Mukhtar who is retiring on 25 October 2018, paid farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Prime Minister’s Office today.

The Prime Minister appreciated meritorious services of Lt. Gen Naveed Mukhtar rendered for the country during his military career especially as DG ISI. The Prime Minister also expressed his best wishes for his post retirement life.

Lt. Gen Naveed Mukhtar thanked the Prime Minister for his expression and best wishes.

