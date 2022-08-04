Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor appointed Corps Commander Quetta

Former director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor has been appointed Corps Commander Quetta, Geo News reported Wednesday citing the military’s media wing.

According to the ISPR, Lt Gen Ghafoor has been appointed to replace his predecessor, Lt Gen Sarfraz Alim who — along with five other Pakistan Army personnel — embraced martyrdom on Tuesday after an aviation helicopter of the army had crashed in Balochistan.

The military chopper had gone missing as it was en route from Quetta to Karachi on Tuesday evening. The personnel in the chopper were overseeing the flood relief efforts in the southwest of the country.