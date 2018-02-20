Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib elected PESS head

Sher Gondal

Mandi Bahauddin

Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) elects its new office bearers. In a meeting held at Flashmans Hotel Rawalpindi, Lt Gen Faiz Ali Chishti was elected as PESS Pattern in Chief, Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib as President, Maj Gen Javed Aslam Tahir as senior vice president and Maj Gen Ijaz Hussain Awan was elected as vice president.

After completion of elections, the new office bearers addressed the meeting and vowed to use their all capabilities to organize ex-servicemen at gross rout level.