Lt Cdr (r) Ihsan Ghani notified as new DG of Intelligence Bureau while outgoing chief Suleman Khan has been posted to NACTA

ISLAMABAD: Within a month and a half, the caretaker government has replaced the incumbent Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Dr Muhammad Suleman Khan with Lt Cdr (r) Ihsan Ghani in a bid to ensure free and fair elections.

The Establishment Division (ED) on Friday issued the notification of the new civilian spymaster.

“With the approval of the federal government, Lt Cdr (r) Ihsan Ghani, a BS-22 officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) presently serving at National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), is transferred and posted as IB director general (DG),” the notification read.

The outgoing DG has been directed to assume charge in NACTA.

“With the approval of the federal government, Dr Muhammad Suleman Khan, a BS-22 officer of PSP presently serving as IB DG, is transferred and posted as NACTA national coordinator with immediate effect and until further orders,” the notification added.

The new IB chief is due to retire on August 4, as officials said that the new government will again decide in August to give an extension to Ghani or bring a new officer for this slot.

The new IB chief is reportedly a close relative of PM Nasirul Mulk, sources added.

The outgoing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had appointed Suleman as IB DG on May 8 after Aftab Sultan refused to accept the fourth extension.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on June 16, demanded the removal of IB DG Dr Suleman Khan and some of his subordinates, including Shujat Ullah Qureshi, Awais Ayyub, Bilal Riaz Burki, Nafees Macci and Fawad Asad Ullah for allegedly running a political cell in IB allegedly to benefit PML-N.

PTI had alleged in a letter to PM that “the selection of the IB DG was made in consultation with an already existing core team of the political cell to ensure continuity of services to the PML- N”.

In another notification, ED again posted Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera as secretary information after the Supreme Court’s (SC) directions. “In pursuance of SC orders in HR case No 5654-G of 2018, Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, a BS-22 officer of PAS presently posted as secretary federal education and professional training division is transferred and posted as secretary information and broadcasting division with immediate effect and until further orders whereas Arshad Mirza a BS-22 officer of PAS presently posted as secretary information and broadcasting division directed to take the charge of secretary federal education and professional training division with immediate effect,” the notification read.

In another notification, Usman Akhtar Bajwa, a BS-20 officer of PAS presently posted as CDA chairman is transferred and directed to report to ED.

Meanwhile, with the approval of the federal government, Ishrat Ali, a BS-21 officer of PAS presently serving as Immigration and Passport DG under Interior Division is transferred and posted as a member of the board of CDA with immediate effect.

Upon its posting as a member of the board, Ishrat Ali is appointed as CDA chairman with immediate effect.