LSMI output decreases 3.37pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country during first seven months of current financial year witnessed 3.37 percent reduction as compared the corresponding period of last year.

According the provisional quantum index numbers of large scale manufacturing industries released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the LSMI output during the period from July-January, 2019-20 decreased by 3.37 percent as against the production of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, the data reveled that LSMI output year on year basis also decreased by 5.96 percent during the month of January, 2020 as compared to the same of last year.

However, month on month basis, the industrial sector output in the country witnessed about 7.09 percent growth January, 2020 when compared with the month of December 2019, the data reveled.

The provisional quantum indices of LSMI for Jan, 2020 with base year 2005-06 have been developed on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies, it added.

During last seven months the production of food, beverages, tobacco increased as compared the corresponding period of last year,where as in non-metallic mineral products, fertilizers, paper, board and leather products also increased.

Meanwhile it has significantly decreased in respect of coke, petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, iron, steel products and electronics.