LRA completes verification process of farmers lists

Faisalabad

Under the directions of CM Punjab, Land Records Authority has completed verification process of farmers’ lists in Faisalabad division to ensure transparency in wheat procurement campaign and distribution of gunny bags (Bardana). According to Punjab Land Record spokesperson, all lists of farmers and owners of land which were prepared according to the Patwari record have been verified through land record and ‘Gardawri’.

Under Punjab government policy, farmers having 10 acres land have been distributed in different categories for issuing them gunny bags. According to record, the verification of over 146,000 farmers in all the four districts of Faisalabad division has been completed.

The Food department has prepared priority lists of applications received at land record centers which have also been verified through database of land record authority. —APP