LPGDAP hails setting up of gas processing plant in Kohat

Islamabad

Chairman Liquefied Petroleum Gas Distributors Association of Pakistan (LPGDAP) Irfan Khokhar has appreciated the government for establishing a 20 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) gas processing plant at Tolanj, Karak, terming it a big achievement and significant step towards attaining self-sufficiency in the energy sector.

The Tolang Gas Process Facility, inaugurated last week, has been established at a cost of $15 million and would contribute $ 31 million revenue annually to the national kitty. The processing facility was commissioned on December 5, 2017.

Irfan Khokhar said the facility would also produce 500 metric ton LPG per year and help provide inexpensive fuel to consumers. “With increased production of LPG in the country, it will be 60 percent inexpensive as compared to petrol and diesel, and 10 percent Compressed Natural Gas,” he claimed.

Due to effective strategy of the government, he said the LPG production had significantly increased during last four years.

He said the sale of LPG had increased from 502,232 mt to 1,176,496.47 mt during the last four calendar years, showing a remarkable growth of 134.25 percent.

“Total sale of the LPG was 502,232 mt in the year 2014, which increased to 875,087 in 2015, 1,164,706 mt in 2016 and 1,176,496.47 mt in 2017. This sector witnessed remarkable growth due to effective policies of the present government,” he said while sharing official data.

Giving further details, he said local production of the commodity was 440,115 mt in 2014, 629,509 mt in 2015, 650,918 mt in 2016 and 715,142 mt in 2017, while its import gradually increased from 62,117 mt to 461,354.47 mt during the period.

Answering a question, the chairman said the government had successfully brought down and maintained the LPG prices between Rs 80 and 100 per kilogram during the last four and half years, which was earlier being sold at Rs 350 and Rs 400 per kg in different parts of the country.—APP