LPGAP clarifies hike in LPG price

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

LPG Association of Pakistan (LPGAP) has shown serious over irresponsible statement in the press regarding high consumer price of LPG thereby maligning LPG Industry. Presently the Maximum retail consumer price is Rs. 110/- per Kg despite the facts that OGRA has allowed selling upto Rs. 130/- per Kg for the consumer unchecked import of LPG through land route needs to be checked and we request Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Petroleum, Federal Board of Revenue and Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority to immediate address the issue.

While addressing an urgent briefing, Chairman LPGAP Farooq Iftikhar said that government must take prompt action against excessive imports through land route as it is not only hurting the local producers of LPG, but also causing substantial financial loss to the national exchequer.

Farooq Iftikhar said that local LPG price for Marketing Companies at their plant is Rs.112,000 per ton as local producers of LPG are charging marketing companies 17% General Sales Tax alongwith Petroleum Development Levy of Rs. 4669/MT. Marketing Companies also incur substantial operational expenses, while inferior quality imported LPG costs $ 500 per ton. Further they pay 10% sales tax, and nil regulated duty. He said that stocks of local LPG with producers and marketing companies are piling up because of cheaply imported LPG. They will now pile up further, on account of substantial increase in local producer price announced by OGRA without considering ground realities. OGRA needs to seriously revise its pricing formula after consulting marketing companies and producers, and taking all factors in focus.

Mr. Iftikhar, said that over imports of LPG is not only affecting sale of local good quality LPG, but is also creating severe environmental & health issues amongst the low income citizens of the country. Ministry of Petroleum, and the Ministry of Finance are presently not taking serious notice of wastage of valuable foreign exchange, evasion of taxes besides transfer of funds through Hundi despite the issue being highlighted by us at all forums.

Mr. Iftikhar said, that import from Iran through land route is extremely disturbing for the local industry, as they are heavily discounting the price of LPG and are out to destroy our local industry because of sanctions or their Country.

The Chairman LPGAP said that importers are also selling Iranian LPG to unregistered players causing substantial revenue loss to the Government. Over import of LPG through land routes of low quality LPG is taking place solely because of MP&NR slackness to match price of the local product when CP price of LPG changes.

The Government must reduce its prices by Rs. 10,000 per MT immediately to discourage low quality imports and only allow for import quantity to bridge gap between supply and Demand. Current policy of allowing unhindered imports does not auger well for energy security and investment in local LPG production for Pakistan.

