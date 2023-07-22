A day after petroleum dealers called for a strike, sellers of liquefied petroleum gas on Friday announced a strike against the sale of the commodity at fixed government prices.

Chairman LPG Industries Association, Karachi, Irfan Khokhar said that there will be a shutter down strike across the country from August 5. He added that LPG is not being sold anywhere in the country at the fixed official price, adding that due to black marketeering, the gas is being sold at higher prices. Khokhar also added that the price per kg is Rs178, but LPG is being sold at Rs220 to Rs350 per kg, while the local gas company is selling LPG at a price of Rs100,000, which is more than the fixed price per ton.