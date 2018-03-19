LPG sector witnesses over 134.25pc growth

Islamabad

The sale of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has increased from 502,232 Metric Ton (mt) to 1,176,496.47 mt during the last four calendar years, showing a remarkable growth of 134.25 percent.

“Total sale of the LPG was 502,232 mt in the year 2014, which increased to 875,087 in 2015, 1,164,706 mt in 2016 and 1,176,496.47 mt in 2017.

This sector witnessed remarkable growth due to effective policies of the present government,” Chairman LPGDAP Irfan Khokhar told APP while sharing official data.—APP