LPG sector witnesses over 134pc growth in last four years

Islamabad

The sale of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has increased from 502,232 Metric Ton (mt) to 1,176,496.47 mt during the last four calendar years, showing a remarkable growth of 134.25 percent.

“Total sale of the LPG was 502,232 mt in the year 2014, which increased to 875,087 in 2015, 1,164,706 mt in 2016 and 1,176,496.47 mt in 2017. This sector witnessed remarkable growth due to effective policies of the present government,” Chairman Liquefied Petroleum Gas Distributors Association of Pakistan (LPGDAP) told APP Monday while sharing official data.

Giving further details, he said, local production of the commodity was 440,115 mt in 2014, 629,509 mt in 2015, 650,918 mt in 2016 and 715,142 mt in 2017, while its import gradually increased from 62,117 mt to 461,354.47 mt during the period under review.

Answering a question, he said the government had successfully brought down and maintained the LPG prices between Rs 80 and 100 per kilogram during the last four and half years, which was earlier being sold at Rs 350 and Rs 400 per kg in different parts of the country.

Khokhar said the association would hold the 3rd international conference on March 11 in Lahore for promotion of the LPG sector.

“The day-long conference will pass three resolutions to make LPG import more viable by waiving of signature bonus/premium and regulatory duty, take drastic safety measures in production of quality LPG cylinders and devise an effective strategy to promote the commodity in auto sector,” he said.

He claimed that with abolishing of advance tax and regulatory duty and introduction of feasible import of LPG, the commodity would be cheaper than petrol and diesel by 55 percent and 65 percent respectively.

Among others, the moot would be attended by delegates from abroad and across the country including LPG importers, distributors, marketing companies, cylinder manufacturers and regulators besides senior officials of the concerned departments.

Khokhar said participants of the conference would deliberate on a host of issues being faced by the LPG sector including the commodity’s import and measures to prevent production of sub-standard cylinders by illegal factories.—APP