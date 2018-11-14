LPG sales likely to increase by 40pc

Staff Reporter

Karachi

LPG Distribution Association of Pakistan has estimated a rise in sale by 30-40 due to shortage of natural gas in winter season.

Irfan Khokhar, Chairman, LPG Distribution Association of Pakistan in a statement on Wednesday said that most parts of the country had witnessed shortage of natural gas due to rise in cold after rains.

He said that shortage of gas had been witnessed in Punjab and KPK.

In the recent meeting Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) Finance Minister Asad Umar had announced uninterrupted gas supply to northern areas during winter season.

Khokhar said that the LPG was only available fuel during winter season in those areas.

He said that considering the shortage of natural gas the consumption of LPG would increase. He also assured that the fuel would be available at the cheaper price. Khokhar further said that LPG was much cheaper than High Speed Diesel and Petrol.

He thanked the government for reducing taxes on import of LPG in order to provide relief to masses.

