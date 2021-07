Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority hiked the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas once again up to Rs9.58 per kilogram on Saturday. According to a notification, the price of an 11.8 kg LPG cylinder for domestic consumers has been jacked up to Rs113 to Rs2002.

The new prices will come into effect from August 1. The federal government announced on Friday new prices of petroleum products for a fortnight with effect from August 1.